S.Finance (SFG) 1-Day Volume Tops $754,614.00

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $65,171.74 and $754,614.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.61 or 0.00495908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00064223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00072923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.09 or 0.00571661 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073837 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

Buying and Selling S.Finance

