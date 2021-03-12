Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ryder System worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 48,763 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,502. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

