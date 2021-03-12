Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,034,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GBT opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.