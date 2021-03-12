Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 792.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. BTIG Research increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of HASI opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.