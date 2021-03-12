Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.