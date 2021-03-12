Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPER shares. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

