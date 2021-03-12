Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

