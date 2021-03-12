Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of InterDigital worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in InterDigital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in InterDigital by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in InterDigital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDCC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

InterDigital stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

