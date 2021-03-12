Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Fortuna Silver Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

FSM stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.12.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

