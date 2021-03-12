Rupiah Token Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $3.77 million and $4.08 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00663070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

