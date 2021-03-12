RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,858 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its position in RPT Realty by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 258,496 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

