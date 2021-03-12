RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer Sells 10,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RES traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 1,360,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,235. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in RPC by 17.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 515,740 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in RPC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 426,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 315,004 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in RPC by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

