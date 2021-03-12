Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $23.14.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

