Router Protocol (ROUTE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $643,486.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00006414 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00497163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00052637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $330.09 or 0.00578218 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00074039 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,105 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

