Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.77

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.77 and last traded at $124.49, with a volume of 32266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 144.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $2,840,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 147,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

