Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler Sells 69,407 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 144.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

