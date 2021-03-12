RosCan Gold Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (CVE:ROS)

RosCan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RosCan Gold in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for RosCan Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get RosCan Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE ROS opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. RosCan Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.55.

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Kandiole Project located in West Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for RosCan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RosCan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.