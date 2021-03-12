Ronald Kennedy Sells 5,000 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00.

PetIQ stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.04. 2,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,156. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. On average, analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

