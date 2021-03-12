ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ROHCY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 3,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. ROHM has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.04.

ROHCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

