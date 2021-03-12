Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 360 price objective from analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 344.21.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

