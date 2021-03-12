Robert W. Baird Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $240.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

Okta stock traded down $17.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.12. 57,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.16, for a total transaction of $7,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,650 shares of company stock worth $42,412,557. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

