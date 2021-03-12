Robert J. Zalupski Sells 3,248 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

