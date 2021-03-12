Robert Herman Hartheimer Sells 5,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Herman Hartheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $67,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

