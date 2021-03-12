RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,576 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 139,372 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

NYSE EOG opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

