RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $756.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,399.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,385,666 shares of company stock valued at $369,792,770. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

