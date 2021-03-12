RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 156,745 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 156,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 68.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of MSD stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.