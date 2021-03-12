Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Gap Down to $478.00

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 478 ($6.25), but opened at GBX 450 ($5.88). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 474 ($6.19), with a volume of 21,553 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £293.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 431.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 371.58.

Get Ricardo alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.24%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.