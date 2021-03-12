Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $27,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 8,319,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after buying an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after buying an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,707,000 after buying an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $561.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.59.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

