Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,149 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $29,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

