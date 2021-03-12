Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.55 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Repligen were worth $26,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.6% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $190.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.52. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,700. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

