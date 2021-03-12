Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,538 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $25,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.