Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Teledyne Technologies worth $28,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

TDY opened at $383.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $413.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

