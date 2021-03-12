Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,261 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $28,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.02. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

