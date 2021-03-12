RH (NYSE:RH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $462.19.

Shares of RH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,654. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.79. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $524.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $128,214,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

