RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

RFIL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,029. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

