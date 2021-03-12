Revlon (NYSE:REV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE REV traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,669. The firm has a market cap of $687.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.71. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. Corporate insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

