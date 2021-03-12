Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

51.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.2, indicating that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$55.23 million ($3.50) -2.15 Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.16 billion 4.30 $523.37 million $14.60 11.30

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.89% -55.37% Jazz Pharmaceuticals 7.86% 20.16% 10.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1 1 16 0 2.83

Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 94.15%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $184.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy patients seven years of age and older; Sunosi for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease; Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia; and Zepzelca for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer. The company also offers Xywav, an oxybate product candidate, to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; JZP-324, a low sodium oxybate formulation with the potential to provide a clinically meaningful option for narcolepsy patients; JZP-385, a T-type calcium channel modulator, for the treatment of essential tremor; JZP-458, a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase, for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in the treatment of pediatric and adult patients; and JZP-150 for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma plc . The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.