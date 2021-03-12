REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $15.99. REV Group shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 7,087 shares traded.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in REV Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in REV Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in REV Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in REV Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in REV Group by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.67.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

