Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $18.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $18.16. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $10.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $57.79 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion.

FFH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of FFH opened at C$531.86 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$319.37 and a one year high of C$538.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$496.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$436.53. The stock has a market cap of C$14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

