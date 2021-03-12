Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortinet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

FTNT stock opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

