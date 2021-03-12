Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $228.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.79. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

