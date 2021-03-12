Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vonage in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $5,922,000. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

