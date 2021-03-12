Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nuvation Bio Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nuvation Bio in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NUVB stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.19.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

