Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Envela Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envela in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Envela has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

