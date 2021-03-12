Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Sells $398,400.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $188.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 229.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.71.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

