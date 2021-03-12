Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 496 ($6.48).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTO stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 467.40 ($6.11). 2,460,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,235. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The stock has a market cap of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 500.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.