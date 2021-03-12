Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $0.39

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Render Token has a total market cap of $54.83 million and approximately $195,611.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00049256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00653569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00026225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.