Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Bausch Health Companies worth $41,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,386,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,044,000 after buying an additional 369,275 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 364,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.