Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,704 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.