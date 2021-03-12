Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 733,472 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 693,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $37,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 101,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

